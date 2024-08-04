Lahore, Pakistan – On a balmy evening in August 2022 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, the largest athletics grounds in the United Kingdom, a packed crowd was following the drama unfolding in the men’s javelin competition.

Arshad Nadeem, the Pakistani athlete, was preparing for his fifth and penultimate throw.

Moments earlier, Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, had delivered a mighty 88.64-metre (291ft) throw, propelling himself to the gold medal position and pushing Nadeem down to second place.

Nadeem took hold of his bright yellow javelin and strode towards the beginning of his run-up, holding up his arms and clapping at the crowd, which cheered back enthusiastically.

Until Peters’s throw, Nadeem had led the competition, already surpassing the 85-metre (279ft) mark three times with his longest throw at 88 metres (289ft).

As the crowd’s clapping and cheering picked up, Nadeem, his throwing arm lined with pink therapeutic tape, took long strides before launching the javelin with a low grunt.

Beneath Birmingham’s pink and blue dusk sky, the spear soared through the air for about five seconds, then landed beyond the 90-metre (295ft) mark. The crowd roared as Nadeem held up his arms triumphantly, a gentle smile on his face before hugging a smiling Peters.

Shortly after, with no other competitor matching Nadeem’s record in their sixth and final attempt, his victory became official.

Nadeem’s throw was a new event record and also Pakistan’s first gold medal in track and field in six decades. He also became the first South Asian and only the second Asian man to surpass the 90-metre mark in the javelin throw.

Nadeem, now 27, calls that throw the best of his career so far.

“I was in good rhythm,” he recalled on a June afternoon after training. “I was confident [the earlier throws] would enable me to win the gold.

“Usually, by the third or fourth throw in any event, you have an idea who will emerge on top. Then Peters sent his fifth throw and went past 88 metres. But I was not nervous. By the grace of God, despite pain in my right elbow, I somehow managed to pull off my personal best,” he recounted.

Nadeem is Pakistan’s biggest hope for a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which began on July 26.

The nine-time international medallist and four-time gold medallist came fifth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In Paris, he hopes to secure the country's first medal in 32 years after it won bronze in field hockey at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

“I feel strong and fit,” Nadeem said, “and quite hopeful of a strong performance in Paris.”