How is cricket played? A simple illustrated guide

Here’s a glossary of other commonly used terms in cricket:

All-rounder: An all-rounder is a player who is good at more than just one skill for example batting and bowling or batting and wicket-keeping.

Batter (also, batsman or batswoman): A player who bats the ball. Some batters are good at anchoring the batting team and usually play with moderate pace while other batters are known for unleashing an attacking game by hitting boundaries.

Bowler: A bowler is a player who is primarily responsible for using their skill with the ball to get the opposing batters out. There are various types of bowlers, such as a fast bowler, a medium-fast bowler, or a spinner. All of them bring with them their own unique skill.

Boundary: The boundary refers to the outer limit of the playing area, often marked by rope. Hitting a ball along the ground over the boundary results in four runs while a shot which crosses the boundary without touching the field scores six runs.

Bowled (or bowl-out): It is a mode of dismissal, where the bowler hits the wickets with the ball.

Bouncer: A bouncer is a ball which is bowled at a fast pace and is pitched in a way that it rears up at an awkward height, often chest or above, forcing the batter to evade the ball or protect themselves.

Catch: Arguably the most common form of dismissal, if a batter plays a shot which is caught by a fielder anywhere on the field without the ball touching the ground, the batter will be declared caught out.

Circle: On the pitch where batters are batting, there is a 30-yard circle on the ground, which is used to maintain fielding restriction. When powerplays are under way, only a certain number of players can stand inside or outside the circle.

Crease: Refers to the line located 48 inches (1.21 metres) in front of the stumps and denotes the batter’s “safe ground” where he cannot be stumped or run out.

Cricket World Cup: The biggest and most prestigious tournament in cricket, the Cricket World Cup (CWC) is a 50-overs format, also known as One Day International, tournament which takes place every four years.

Duck: If a batter is out without scoring a run, it is called scoring a duck. If he is out on the first ball he faces, it is referred to as a “golden duck”.

Decision Review System (DRS): An electronic review system, available for both batting and fielding teams, in which they can question key decisions made by umpires where a player is declared out or not out. In ODIs, which have two innings, teams are allowed two reviews per innings.

Dot-ball: A delivery where no runs are scored.

Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method: A mathematical calculation to calculate target scores when the rain interrupts the match. The formula is used for calculating the target score for a team batting second during a match which is interrupted by weather or any other reasons.

Fielder: A fielding team has one bowler, one wicket-keeper, and nine other players on the field, known as fielders, placed in strategic locations around the field to minimise the number of runs scored by the opposing team.

Free Hit: A free hit is given to a batter if a bowler bowls an illegal ball known as a no-ball. According to the rules, the fielding side cannot change the field arrangements, and on the free-hit delivery, the batter cannot get out with the exception of run out or stumpings.

Hawk-Eye: A modern video technology that is used to aid DRS. It is essentially a computer-generated tracking technology with high-end cameras that track the path of the delivery and predict which way the ball would go. It is a key component of the DRS and all the major ICC-sanctioned tournaments are mandated to use DRS.

ICC: The International Cricket Council is the global governing body for the sport of cricket and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Innings: The length of time a team bats is called an innings. In One Day Internationals, a maximum of 50 overs are allowed which constitute one innings.

Leg before wicket (LBW): A form of dismissal in which the ball hits body parts of the batter. The fielding team appeals that the delivery would have hit the stumps if it had not been stopped by the batter’s body. If the umpire makes the decision in favour of the bowling team, it means the batter is out by LBW.

Maiden: If a bowler is able to finish one over (consisting of six deliveries) without conceding a single run, the over is considered a maiden.

No-Ball: Any ball bowled by a bowler which is delivered after overstepping the crease, or bounces above the batter's shoulder height, is declared a no-ball and is declared illegal. A free hit is given to the batting side if a no-ball is delivered.

One Day Internationals: ODIs are the second and once the most popular format of the game, before the advent of T20s. An ODI consists of 50 overs (300 deliveries), with both teams allowed to bat once.

Over: A collection of six legal deliveries bowled by the same bowler consecutively. After the over is complete another bowler must take a turn to bowl.

Partnership: The batting collaboration between two batters working together to score runs for their team while trying to avoid getting dismissed by the opposition.

Pitch: The most important part of the ground, the pitch is a 22-yard strip on which the bowler bowls and the batters bat. The pitch is made of mud, soil, and rock, and pitch conditions play a massive part in making play difficult for either batter or bowler.

Powerplay: A concept introduced in ODIs and T20 in 2005. While it has gone through multiple amendments, the current rule for ODIs states that 50 overs are divided into three blocks. The first block lasts for the first 10 overs of the innings, followed by the second which lasts from over 11 to 40, and then the final block of 10 overs. Fielding teams are allowed to keep only a certain number of fielders within the circle, according to which powerplay block is going on.

Run out: A mode of dismissal in which a batter is declared out if the fielder is able to hit the wickets before the batter is able to reach the crease.

Run rate: Run rate or runs per over (RPO) is a simple mathematical calculation in which a team’s scoring rate is calculated by dividing the number of runs scored at any given time, after the number of overs they have played till then.

Stumps: The three wooden sticks at each end of the pitch that have two bails set on top of them. These are also collectively known as a wicket.

Test match: The premier, and the oldest format of cricket, in which two teams play for five days, with both teams getting an opportunity to bat for two innings each.

Twenty20 cricket: The newest and the shortest internationally endorsed cricket format in which one innings consists of 20 overs (120 deliveries).

Wicket: A set of three stumps and two bails, which are affixed at either end of the pitch on which the game is played. But it is also used in reference to a bowler getting a batter out.

Wicket-keeper: Often referred to simply as the "keeper," this fielding player stands behind the batter and is responsible for catching incoming balls. The wicket-keeper is the only fielder permitted to wear gloves and wicket-keeping leg pads.

Wide: If a bowler bowls a delivery which pitches far away from a batter, at the umpire’s discretion, it can be declared a wide and one extra run is awarded to the batting team, and the bowler will have to re-bowl the delivery. The concept of a wide is to ensure that bowlers do not bowl such deliveries which make it impossible for batters to reach out to.