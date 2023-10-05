How is cricket played? A simple illustrated guide

The 13th edition of the Men’s Cricket World Cup will take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

Ten teams will be competing for a chance to win the biggest prize in cricket - the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy and $4m.

Which teams have qualified?

But cricket is a game which has a list of commonly used terms and phrases which might confuse those new to the game.

In this illustrated guide, Al Jazeera breaks down cricket lingo and helps you understand the game beloved by nearly two billion people.