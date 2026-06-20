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World Cup 2026
Results and Fixtures
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World Cup day 10
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Live Match
Live Match,
Germany vs Ivory Coast: LIVE – World Cup 2026
By
Kevin Hand
Published On 20 Jun 2026
20 Jun 2026
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Four-time champions
Germany face Ivory Coast
in Group E of
FIFA World Cup 2026
.
The match at Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada, kicks off at 4pm (20:00 GMT).
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