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LIVE: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje title fight at UFC Freedom 250

Title fights, Topuria-Gaethje and Pereira-Gane, to be staged in front of US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Ilia Topuris and Justin Gaethje react.
UFC lightweight fighters Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje face off during the ceremonial weigh-in at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest on The Ellipse ahead of the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House, on June 13, 2026, in Washington, DC [Al Drago/Getty Images via AFP]
By Andrew Semple and Patrick Keddie
Published On 14 Jun 2026

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  • Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje in the main event for the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Championship on Sunday evening in Washington, DC. Their ring walk is expected at 9:30pm ET (01:30 GMT on Monday).
  • The blockbuster 155-pound (70kg) fight will headline the UFC Freedom 250 event, taking place on the lawns of the White House, with US President Donald Trump expected to be in attendance.