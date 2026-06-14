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LIVE: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje title fight at UFC Freedom 250
Title fights, Topuria-Gaethje and Pereira-Gane, to be staged in front of US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Published On 14 Jun 2026
- Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje in the main event for the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Championship on Sunday evening in Washington, DC. Their ring walk is expected at 9:30pm ET (01:30 GMT on Monday).
- The blockbuster 155-pound (70kg) fight will headline the UFC Freedom 250 event, taking place on the lawns of the White House, with US President Donald Trump expected to be in attendance.