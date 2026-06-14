Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje title fight at UFC Freedom 250
Published On 14 Jun 2026
- Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje in the main event for the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Championship on Sunday evening in Washington, DC. Their ring walk is expected at 9:30pm ET (01:30 GMT on Monday).
- The blockbuster 155 pound (70kg) fight will headline the UFC Freedom 250 event, taking place on the lawns of the White House and with US president Donald Trump expected to be in attendance.