LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner – Wimbledon final 2025
Just as they did in the 2025 French Open final, Alcaraz and Sinner (pictured) will clash in another Grand Slam at Wimbledon on Sunday [Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]
By
Rohan Sharma
Published On 13 Jul 2025
13 Jul 2025
Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon 2025.
The final will start at 4pm local time (15:00 GMT) on Sunday.
