LIVE: Nigeria vs DR Congo – CAF World Cup qualifiers playoff final
Follow the build-up, analysis, and live text commentary of the CAF playoffs final for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Published On 16 Nov 2025
- Nigeria face the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the final of the African playoffs for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the winner qualifying for the intercontinental playoffs in March.
- The game at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco kicks off at 8pm local time (19:00 GMT).