Live Match,
Republic of Ireland vs England 0-2: Nations League – as it happened
All the updates as England beat Ireland 2-0 in a Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
- Former Ireland players Declan Rice and Jack Grealish scored in the first half to give England a 2-0 win over Ireland in their League B Group 2 clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
- England’s new interim manager Lee Carsley, who has taken over from Gareth Southgate, got his reign off to a comfortable start as England cruised to victory.