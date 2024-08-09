Live Match,

Paris Olympics 2024 live: Imane Khelif vs Yang Liu – Boxing final

Follow live updates as Algeria’s Imane Khelif headlines four boxing gold medal fights on Day 14 of Paris Olympics.

By Patrick Keddie
Published On 9 Aug 2024
  • Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who was thrust into the centre of a dispute about her sex early on at the Paris Games, fights China’s Yang Liu for gold in the women’s welterweight (66kg) category.
  • That bout – which is the last fight of the evening – is scheduled for 20:51 GMT at the Roland Garros Stadium.