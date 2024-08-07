Live updatesLive updates,
Paris Olympics 2024 live: Athletics finals – men’s 400m, 3,000m, discus
Follow our live build-up, updates and commentary from day 12 of the Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris.
- The men’s 400-metre sprint race and men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase finals take centre stage in the track and field events on day 12 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
- The women’s pole vault final is the first athletics gold-medal event of the day and begins at 6:15pm local time (16:15 GMT).