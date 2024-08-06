Tue 6 Aug11:00
LIVE: Brazil vs USA – Paris Olympics 2024 men’s basketball quarterfinal
Team USA takes on Brazil in the quarterfinal of the men’s Olympic basketball tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris.
- Unbeaten Team USA begins its knockout stage with a quarterfinal basketball matchup against Brazil, which finished in third place in Group B thanks to a big win over Japan in its final game.
- The match starts at 9.30pm local time (19:30 GMT) and will be played at Bercy Arena, Paris, France.