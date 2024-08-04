Sun 4 Aug12:00
LIVE: Djokovic vs Alcaraz – Paris Olympics 2024 men’s singles tennis final
Follow the build-up and live text commentary as Djokovic faces Alcaraz for the gold medal in the men’s singles final in Paris.
- Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz renew their rivalry in the tennis men’s singles final at the Paris Olympics 2024.
- The match is set to start shortly after 1pm local time (11:00 GMT) on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Paris, and will begin after the women’s doubles bronze match.