LIVE: Coventry City vs Manchester United – FA Cup semifinal
Follow our live build-up, team news and commentary as Coventry City play Manchester United in the second semifinal of the FA Cup.
- Coventry City face Manchester United in the second semifinal of the 2023/24 English Football Association’s Challenge Cup (FA Cup) at London’s Wembley Stadium. The match at will kick off at 3:30pm local time (14:30 GMT).
- Championship side Coventry won their single FA Cup title in 1987, while United are 12-time champions.