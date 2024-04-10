LIVE: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona – Champions League quarterfinal

- 16m ago(15:53 GMT)
Head-to-head: PSG vs Barcelona
This is the 14th meeting between the sides, with Barcelona squeezing five wins to PSG’s four.
The Spaniards’ victories, however, include a European final having won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997. Ronaldo netted the only goal from the spot.
PSG overcame the Spaniards 5-2 on aggregate in their last meeting three years ago at the round of 16 stage.
Kylian Mbappe scored four of his side’s goals, including a hat-trick in the first leg, while Lionel Messi scored both of Barca’s goals.
- 29m ago(15:40 GMT)
Tuesday’s Champions League ties end evenly poised
The Champions League served up two special games on Tuesday.
Real Madrid and Manchester City shared a 3-3 draw in our featured game while Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out a 2-2 draw in London.
- 41m ago(15:27 GMT)
Security stepped up around Champions League quarterfinals
Top government officials in both France and Spain said on Tuesday that they would step up security in advance of the Champions League quarterfinals being held in Madrid and in Paris this week, citing threats from the ISIL (ISIS) group.
British police also said they were aware of reports of such threats before Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, the same night that Real Madrid drew 3-3 with Manchester City.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at a press event on Olympic Games security, “Regarding the game that will take place in the Paris region, the head of police has considerably strengthened security.”
A second match is being held in Madrid on consecutive evenings as Atletico host Borussia Dortmund.
- 56m ago(15:12 GMT)
Wednesday’s other Champions League tie
This evening’s other tie pits Atletico Madrid against Borussia Dortmund.
We’ll bring you updates from that game during our featured game in Paris.
- 1h ago(14:59 GMT)
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.
The home side are 10 points clear at the top of the French league as they pursue a 12th title but they have yet to lift Europe’s premier crown.
Barcelona are languishing eight points behind Real Madrid in La Liga.
I’m Kevin Hand and I’ll bring you all the build-up, team news and text commentary of the 19:00 GMT kickoff in the French capital, as well as keeping you up-to-date with Atletico Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in the night’s other tie.
Live Match,
LIVE: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona – Champions League quarterfinal
Follow our build-up and text commentary as Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals.
