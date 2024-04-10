LIVE: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona – Champions League quarterfinal

This is the 14th meeting between the sides, with Barcelona squeezing five wins to PSG’s four.

The Spaniards’ victories, however, include a European final having won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997. Ronaldo netted the only goal from the spot.

PSG overcame the Spaniards 5-2 on aggregate in their last meeting three years ago at the round of 16 stage.

Kylian Mbappe scored four of his side’s goals, including a hat-trick in the first leg, while Lionel Messi scored both of Barca’s goals.