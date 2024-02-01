Al Nassr vs Inter Miami 6-0: Riyadh Season Cup 2024 – as it happened
All the updates, commentary and goals as Al Nassr thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 in the Riyadh Super Cup on Thursday.
- Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr thrashed Major League Soccer side Inter Miami 6-0 in the second match of the Riyadh Super Cup 2024.
- The highly anticipated match was expected to be a clash between familiar foes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but Ronaldo missed the game due to injury, while Messi was benched and only featured for the final few minutes.