Al Nassr vs Inter Miami 6-0: Riyadh Season Cup 2024 – as it happened

All the updates, commentary and goals as Al Nassr thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 in the Riyadh Super Cup on Thursday.

Al Nassr's Aymeric Laporte celebrates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami CF [Victor Fraile/USA Today Sports via Reuters]
By Manasi Pathak
Published On 1 Feb 2024
  • Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr thrashed Major League Soccer side Inter Miami 6-0 in the second match of the Riyadh Super Cup 2024.
  • The highly anticipated match was expected to be a clash between familiar foes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but Ronaldo missed the game due to injury, while Messi was benched and only featured for the final few minutes.