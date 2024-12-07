Live Match,

LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – English Premier League commentary, postponed

Follow our live build-up and full text commentary of the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park.

By Kevin Hand and Manasi Pathak
Published On 7 Dec 2024
  • Everton’s match against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Matchday 15 of the English Premier League has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.
  • The match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, United Kingdom, was scheduled to kickoff at 12:30 local time (12:30 GMT) but has been called off due to the impact of Storm Darragh which has struck the west of the country.