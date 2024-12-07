Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – English Premier League commentary, postponed
Follow our live build-up and full text commentary of the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park.
- Everton’s match against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Matchday 15 of the English Premier League has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.
- The match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, United Kingdom, was scheduled to kickoff at 12:30 local time (12:30 GMT) but has been called off due to the impact of Storm Darragh which has struck the west of the country.