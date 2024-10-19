Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira – PFL Super Fight heavyweight title
Former UFC heavyweight star Ngannou returns to the MMA cage to make his PFL debut against Ferreira in Riyadh.
- Francis Ngannou faces Renan Ferreira for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Super Fight heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They are expected to make their ring walks about 22:30 GMT.
- Former UFC star Ngannou (17-0-0) is making his PFL debut, and the 38-year-old Cameroonian is also fighting in mixed martial arts (MMA) for the first time since January 2022 when he defended his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane.