Live updates,

LIVE: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira – PFL Super Fight heavyweight title

Former UFC heavyweight star Ngannou returns to the MMA cage to make his PFL debut against Ferreira in Riyadh.

Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira go head to head during the weigh-in
Ngannou, left, and Ferreira go head-to-head during the weigh-in before their fight [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
By Patrick Keddie
Published On 19 Oct 2024
  • Francis Ngannou faces Renan Ferreira for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Super Fight heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They are expected to make their ring walks about 22:30 GMT.
  • Former UFC star Ngannou (17-0-0) is making his PFL debut, and the 38-year-old Cameroonian is also fighting in mixed martial arts (MMA) for the first time since January 2022 when he defended his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane.