Ivory Coast vs Nigeria 0-1: CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 – as it happened

- 4h ago(19:20 GMT)
Goodbye from this page
But over to the next.
They’re still wrapping up the Palestine vs UAE blog at the Asian Cup – and there’s still more AFCON action to come with Ghana in desperate need of a win.
Join Shubi for that one to see if the Black Cats can find the win they desperately need against Egypt. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT and the build-up is well under way.
Or will the Pharaohs and Mohamed Salah find their first win and send Ghana packing?
A full day of coverage is to come on Friday as well, starting with New Zealand vs Pakistan in the fourth match of their T20 series.
From me, Kevin Hand, for now, it’s goodbye!
William Troost-E̶k̶o̶n̶g̶ 🤷♂️
William Troost-E𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 👑#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #CIVNGR pic.twitter.com/SLrjxXUMC2
— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 18, 2024
- 4h ago(19:13 GMT)
Any of the Super Eagles could have won the award
Although not a glittering display, Nigeria’s work rate left Ivory Coast chasing shadows.
Osimhen was alone in attack for the most part, so on that alone, he perhaps deserved the credit.
The African player of the year also had the first chance of the match but blazed over from a tight angle while under pressure.
Osimhen also won the penalty for Troost-Ekong to convert.
- 4h ago(19:09 GMT)
Osimhen is player of the match
🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬
Nigeria's superstar is your TotalEnergies Man of the Match! 🌟 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #CIVNGR | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/SKogEe0BOc
— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 18, 2024
- 4h ago(19:05 GMT)
Nigerian defence to the fore
The five at the back worked for Nigeria as they restricted Ivory Coast to just one shot on target all match.
Equally, the Super Eagles had only three shots on target themselves, and one of those was the goal from the penalty spot.
Osimhen was isolated, but that’s for another day.
For now, Nigeria are close to qualifying, but the hosts must win on the final day of matches in the group as they slip to third.
- 4h ago(19:02 GMT)
Full time!
Nigeria shut the hosts out.
Full-time: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:59 GMT)
Free kick to Ivory Coast
A chance to pump the ball into the box.
The ball is headed clear.
They just can’t create an opening.
90+7 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:58 GMT)
Ivorian fans are leaving already
Just one shot on target in the match for the hosts.
90+4 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:56 GMT)
A massive few minutes
The hosts will slip to third in the group if they lose.
90+2 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:53 GMT)
Nine minutes of stoppage time
That’s a surprise given how little there was in the first half.
A big chance for the hosts to find that opening still.
90 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:51 GMT)
Osimhen goes off
No goal but he won the penalty.
Onuachu replaces him.
88 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:49 GMT)
Ivory Coast struggling to create
Fofona has a drive from a long way out, which flies a long way wide.
Seconds later, he’s put through but the ball is too far ahead of him and goes for a goal kick.
85 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:46 GMT)
Corner for Ivory Coast
The atmosphere is building.
Corner is swung to the far edge of the box and Fofana drives at goal, but it’s blocked and Nigeria clear to Osayi-Samuel, who has just come on.
The sub runs from the halfway line to the area, but is blocked just as he goes to shoot.
He had teammates on either side and they don’t look impressed.
Konate for Krasso is the latest change by the hosts.
82 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:43 GMT)
More changes
Lookman for Samuel and Sanusi for Omerou for Nigeria, and for Ivory Coast, a dejected Konan is replaced by Diakite.
79 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 4h ago(18:38 GMT)
Ndicka heads over
Another set piece and another header over.
Both sides are having chances. Who will make theirs count?
The next goal is massive now in this game.
The corner was swung deep, and Ndicka has his work cut out to get over the ball let alone score from that far back.
75 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:36 GMT)
Fofana drives wide
A drinks break buys the players two minutes, and immediately after, the ball breaks for Fofana, but the midfielder’s drive from range falls wide.
Powerfully struck, though.
73 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:33 GMT)
Could this be Nicolas Pepe’s time to shine?
The former Arsenal forward was my pick to be the key player if Ivory Coast were to win the 2023 AFCON.
Ibrahim Sangare has just driven a most optimistic free kick over the bar from all of 40 yards out.
69 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:30 GMT)
Diomande glances wide
The defender climbs highest but glances a free kick from the deep wide of the far post from 11 metres (12 yards) out.
Triple change for Ivory Coast as Pepe, Singo and Bamba come on for Kouame, Boga and Aurier.
67 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:27 GMT)
Corner for Nigeria
Headed over by Onyeka.
One of these half-chances will be made to count soon.
65 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:25 GMT)
Osimhen heads over
The throw is taken long and reaches Osimhen, but the striker can’t keep his header down.
63 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:24 GMT)
Osimhen on the run
The Napoli striker surges down the right and crosses early.
A throw-in is conceded as the defence reach the ball first.
61 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:21 GMT)
The flag goes up
It was tight but Kouame was adjudged to have gone too early as he played a one-two to reach the box.
The cross is lifted just above Krasso.
A threat from the hosts – may have been interesting for VAR if he had headed it home.
58 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:16 GMT)
GOAL!
Troost-Ekong steps up and blasts the ball straight down the middle of the goal.
55 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:15 GMT)
PENALTY!
Diomande kicked the foot of Osimhen as he tried to control the ball; he may have had a tug of the shirt, as well.
54 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-0 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:14 GMT)
Osimhen goes down in the area
Lookman is denied by the feet of Fofana in goal just after Osimhen is felled but the ref is being called over for a VAR review.
51 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-0 Nigeria
- 5h ago(18:12 GMT)
Ivory Coast build with possession
Nigeria have a flat back five in defence and they have been pushed deeper at the start of the second half, making it more apparent.
49 minutes: Ivory Coast 0-0 Nigeria
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria 0-1: CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 – as it happened
All the updates as hosts Ivory Coast lost 1-0 Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.
This blog is now closed. Thanks for joining us. These were the updates as Ivory Coast lost to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, January 18, 2024:
- Hosts Ivory Coast have lost 1-0 to Nigeria in Group A of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
- Ivory Coast beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the tournament’s opening match, but slip to third in the group and must win their final game.
- Nigeria score from the spot through William Troost-Ekong to build on their disappointing 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea.
- African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen wins the penalty and is named player of the match.
- Equatorial Guinea themselves climbed to the top in the day’s early game as they beat Guinea-Bissau 4-2.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies