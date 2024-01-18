Ivory Coast vs Nigeria 0-1: CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 – as it happened

All the updates as hosts Ivory Coast lost 1-0 Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

By Kevin Hand
Published On 18 Jan 2024

This blog is now closed. Thanks for joining us. These were the updates as Ivory Coast lost to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, January 18, 2024:

  • Hosts Ivory Coast have lost 1-0 to Nigeria in Group A of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
  • Ivory Coast beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the tournament’s opening match, but slip to third in the group and must win their final game.
  • Nigeria score from the spot through William Troost-Ekong to build on their disappointing 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea.
  • African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen wins the penalty and is named player of the match.
  • Equatorial Guinea themselves climbed to the top in the day’s early game as they beat Guinea-Bissau 4-2.