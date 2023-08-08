Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: Colombia vs Jamaica – Women’s World Cup 2023
Live updates from the Women’s World Cup last 16 game between Colombia and Jamaica in Melbourne, Australia.
- An exciting young Colombian side takes on surprise package Jamaica for a place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.
- Colombia – the only South American side left in the tournament – topped their group as 18-year-old emerging star Linda Caicedo scored in victories over South Korea and Germany, before they lost to Morocco 1-0.