LIVE: Spain vs Sweden – Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal
Follow live updates from the Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal between Spain and Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand.
- Free-scoring Spain face a formidable Sweden side in the first semifinal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with up to 43,000 expected for the game at Auckland’s Eden Park.
- Spain are appearing in their first World Cup semifinal after beating 2019 runners-up, the Netherlands, in the last round, while Sweden – bidding for their first title – knocked old holders USA out and much-fancied Japan on their way to a fifth appearance at this stage.