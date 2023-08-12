Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: England vs Colombia – Women’s World Cup 2023
Live updates from the Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia, Sydney.
- European champions England take on surprise package Colombia, the last South American team left in the tournament, for a place in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.
- England scraped past Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the last 16, while Colombia secured a 1-0 victory over Jamaica to reach the final eight for the first time in their history.