LIVE: Japan vs Sweden – Women’s World Cup 2023

Live updates from the Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park, Auckland.

By Adam Hancock
Published On 11 Aug 2023
  • On-form Japan take on the Sweden side that knocked out holders USA, with the winner earning a place in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup.
  • Japan cruised to a 3-1 win over Norway 3-1 in the last 16, while Sweden won a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout against the USA – largely due to the heroics of goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.