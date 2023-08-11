Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: Japan vs Sweden – Women’s World Cup 2023
Live updates from the Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park, Auckland.
- On-form Japan take on the Sweden side that knocked out holders USA, with the winner earning a place in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup.
- Japan cruised to a 3-1 win over Norway 3-1 in the last 16, while Sweden won a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout against the USA – largely due to the heroics of goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.