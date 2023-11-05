Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: India vs South Africa – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Follow live updates as India face South Africa in a clash of the two in-form 2023 World Cup teams in Kolkata.
- Unbeaten hosts India take on in-form South Africa in their penultimate Cricket World Cup group stage match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match starts at 2pm (08:30 GMT).
- Both sides have already secured their semifinal places. India have 14 points after winning seven from seven. South Africa became the second team to qualify for the semifinals on Saturday as a result of Pakistan defeating New Zealand.