Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Follow live updates as Pakistan face rivals Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
- Pakistan set rivals Afghanistan a target of 283 to win in Chennai, India, with both sides desperate for a win to rejuvenate their Cricket World Cup campaigns.
- After Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, they made 282-7, with captain Babar Azam leading the scoring with 74 runs. Noor Ahmad starred for Afghanistan, taking 3-49.