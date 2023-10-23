Live Match,

LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Follow live updates as Pakistan face rivals Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

By Shubi Arun
Published On 23 Oct 2023
  • Pakistan set rivals Afghanistan a target of 283 to win in Chennai, India, with both sides desperate for a win to rejuvenate their Cricket World Cup campaigns.
  • After Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, they made 282-7, with captain Babar Azam leading the scoring with 74 runs. Noor Ahmad starred for Afghanistan, taking 3-49.