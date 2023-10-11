Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: India vs Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Follow our live updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup game between hosts India and Afghanistan in New Delhi.
- ICC Cricket World Cup hosts India take on Afghanistan at the 48,000-seater Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the second of their nine group games. Afghanistan win the toss and elect to bat first.
- India go into the match high on confidence after beating five-time champions Australia in their opening match, while Afghanistan lost their opener to Bangladesh.