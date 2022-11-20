World CupFixtures
Live updatesLive updates,
World Cup 2022 live: Qatar prepares for historic kickoff
Hosts face Ecuador this evening, marking the start of the first World Cup to be played in the Middle East.
- Kickoff is just hours away! Hosts Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening match at 7pm (16:00 GMT), marking the start of the first-ever World Cup held in the Middle East.
- Over a decade of preparation has led to this point, with fans watching a spectacle along Doha’s corniche late on Saturday in a city-scape transformed.