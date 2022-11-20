Live updates,

World Cup 2022 live: Qatar prepares for historic kickoff

Hosts face Ecuador this evening, marking the start of the first World Cup to be played in the Middle East.

FIFA World Cup, Doha, Qatar 2022 , Football [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
[Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 20 Nov 2022
|
Updated
a minute ago
  • Kickoff is just hours away! Hosts Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening match at 7pm (16:00 GMT), marking the start of the first-ever World Cup held in the Middle East.
  • Over a decade of preparation has led to this point, with fans watching a spectacle along Doha’s corniche late on Saturday in a city-scape transformed.