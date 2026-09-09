Lionel Messi agrees deal to buy second-tier Spanish club Eldense

Messi poised to become majority owner of a second club in Spain after the purchase of fifth-tier UE Cornella in April.

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement in principle to become the new owner of Spanish second-division side CD Eldense, the club has confirmed.

“At this time, the operation is pending completion of the final legal and contractual procedures, including the corresponding due diligence process, as well as the mandatory authorisation from the High Council for Sports (CSD),” Eldense told the Reuters news agency.

The Inter Miami forward is close to completing a deal to purchase 100 percent of the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group SAS, the current majority shareholder.

Messi, 39, is poised to become the majority owner of a second club in Spain after the purchase of UE Cornella in Spain’s fifth tier on April 16 earlier this year.

He is also set to receive a stake in his current club Inter Miami after the expiry of his playing contract. Reports in Spain on Tuesday said the deal to purchase Eldense is expected to be completed in the coming days.

The club were unable to give a fixed date for the completion of the deal.

Eldense, 20th in the Segunda standings, were taken over by TH Soluciones Group last October. Eldense have risen to the second tier of Spanish football after years spent in the regional divisions.