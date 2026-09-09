Ben Shelton has stamped his authority on his home tennis Grand Slam by overcoming two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz in an all-time classic US Open quarterfinal that lasted four hours and 28 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Shelton held his nerve in the final set tie-break to win the nail-biting match with a 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-6) scoreline in the latest finish to a US Open match on Wednesday morning.

The American, seeded eighth in the tournament, enjoyed the home support despite the popularity of the Spaniard, who was looking to defend his title after an injury-enforced layoff.

Shelton will face compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the last four, setting up the prospect of an American finalist for the first time since 2003.

Following the win, Shelton credited the crowd’s support for helping him pull through the thrilling contest.

“Whether it’s my coaches and my team there, all my family and friends here, or the city of New York that showed up tonight till 3am with the USA chants until the very end,” the smiling semifinalist said.

“That’s what kept me going, and that’s what got me this win tonight.

“It’s incredible. I always say that this is the greatest sports city in the world. I say that this is the greatest stadium in the world.”

Alcaraz, seeded third upon his comeback after four months, started brightly by winning the first set before Shelton pushed the seven-time Grand Slam winner into a string of unforced errors.

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Shelton, the highest-seeded American men’s singles player in the final Grand Slam of the year, gave the raucous crowd much to cheer for as he raced to win the second and third sets.

In a battle of two 23-year-old talents, Alcaraz came back to win the fourth set and take the match to the deciding fifth set but struggled to sustain his comeback.

The defending champion struggled at several moments in the final set and appeared to have vomited into his towel during a break.

However, Alcaraz pushed the home favourite until the end but fell short when the fifth set was forced into a tie-break. He showed flashes of his usual tenacity and comeback spirit, but it was not enough to see Alcaraz over the line this time.

At the end of the four-and-a-half-hour epic, both players shared smiles, words of encouragement and a long embrace at the net.

“To be here in front of you guys tonight is an absolute honour,” Shelton said in his on-court interview. “Sharing the court with Carlos is an absolute honour, and I cherish every moment I have out here.”

“That was a war, epic match, so physical,” Shelton said. “Carlos is one of the greatest champions in our sport already, at 23 years old.

“It’s always fun being on the court against him. It’s ridiculous some of the stuff he comes up with sometimes – the most enjoyable match that I’ve had in my career, for sure.”