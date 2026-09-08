Liverpool announce five-year shirt sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines

The deal is reportedly worth more than $405m, which would place it among the most lucrative in the Premier League.

Liverpool have ‌agreed a five-year deal for Turkish Airlines to ⁠become their ⁠main club partner from June 1, 2027, which means the first change in the Anfield side’s ⁠leading shirt sponsor since 2010, ending a 17-year run for Standard Chartered.

The deal announced on Tuesday will ⁠be worth in excess of 300 million pounds ($405.78m) according to media reports, which would place it among the most lucrative in the Premier League.

While the precise figures have not been ‌confirmed, it is likely to match the income from Manchester United’s shirt sponsorship deal with Qualcomm, which was signed in August 2024.

Standard Chartered will remain affiliated with Liverpool as a Global Partner, said a club statement, but Turkish Airlines will take the primary position ⁠in Liverpool’s branding.

“The front of the ⁠Liverpool shirt holds a special place in the history of our club,” said Liverpool’s chief commercial officer Ben Latty.

“Turkish Airlines is a globally ⁠recognised organisation with an extensive international network and we look forward to beginning ⁠our partnership and building a strong ⁠relationship together, with already strong foundations built from those special memories back in 2005,” he added, referring to Liverpool’s Champions League final comeback ‌win in Istanbul.

The deal adds to a growing sponsorship portfolio within football for Turkish Airlines, who are an ‌official ‌partner of the Champions League and main sponsor of Turkiye’s national team.

In February, Liverpool announced record revenues of more than 700 million pounds ($950m) for the most recent financial year, and were the highest-placed Premier League club in the Deloitte Football Money League.

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Liverpool were the first major English professional football club to have a shirt sponsor, when Japanese electronics company Hitachi had its name displayed across the club’s strip back in 1979.