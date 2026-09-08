Dembele, Mbappe, Kane and Yamal top Ballon d’Or shortlist

Last year’s winner Ousmane Dembele, as well as Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, are among the top contenders for the men’s Ballon d’Or.

The 30 men’s and 30 women’s nominees were revealed by France Football magazine on Tuesday, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony in London on October 26.

In the women’s field, two-time winner Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay are among the favourites. Aitana Bonmatí, the winner of the past three awards, did not make the cut after missing most of the season through injury. She returned at the end of Barcelona’s quadruple-winning season that included another Champions League title.

Dembele and Mbappe both played for France at the World Cup, where their team lost to the eventual champion, Spain, in the semifinals. Although it is difficult to win the accolade without a major trophy, Mbappe made history when he overtook Lionel Messi for the most all-time World Cup goals (22) in fewer games.

After claiming a second straight Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain, Dembele has a chance to retain the Ballon d’Or.

Kane had one of his best seasons, scoring 73 goals for club and country and winning the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich. Kane also led England to a third-place finish at the World Cup.

Spain captain Rodri, who claimed the award in 2024 and played an instrumental role in midfield to help Spain secure its second World Cup title, was also included.

The 39-year-old Messi, who has a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, was on the shortlist after guiding Argentina to a runner-up finish at the World Cup and winning Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. The other three Ballon d’Or winners still active, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric, were not on the list.

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PSG dominates Ballon d’Or list

Dembele was one of nine PSG players – 10 including newly acquired Ferran Torres – nominated for the men’s award, alongside Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha. Torres scored Spain’s winner in the World Cup final.

In an interview with France Football, Dembele said he expects the award to remain at PSG. Asked to name his top three in no particular order, he cited PSG teammate Kvaratskhelia, Kane and Mbappe. He also mentioned Michael Olise, Lamine Yamal, Ruiz and Pacho, but did not include himself.

“I don’t think the trophy is undecided. I think it will remain in the hands of a Paris Saint-Germain player,” he said.

The other men’s nominees include Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, as well as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Italy, which did not qualify for the World Cup, and the Netherlands and Germany had no representatives. Only one player from Serie A, Lautaro Martínez of Inter Milan, was selected.

There was no goalkeeper nominated, ensuring Lev Yashin remains the only keeper to win the coveted trophy (1963) for another year.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is moving from its traditional Paris home to London this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the first award won by England great Stanley Matthews.

How the voting system works

The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football and has been awarded since 1956 for men, and since 2018 for women. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings for the men’s award and the top 50 FIFA-ranked countries for the women’s award.

Each journalist, one per country, selects players in ranked order with points attributed to each position. The winner is the player who receives the most points.

Organisers say the trophy is awarded based on three criteria, in order of importance: 1, individual performances, decisive and impressive character; 2, collective performances and titles won; 3, class and fair play. The performance period is August 3, 2025, to July 19, 2026 — the day of this year’s World Cup final.