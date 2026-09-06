Share Lamine Yamal scores twice as Barcelona win 5-0 at Valencia in La Liga on social media

Fermin Lopez scored a goal and created two others as champions Barcelona eased to a 5-0 victory over hosts Valencia in their La Liga clash on Sunday to maintain their perfect start to the new football season.

Lamine Yamal (two), Raphinha and Pedri were also on target for the visitors, who controlled the contest from the start and lead the LaLiga table with 12 points from four games, three more than second-placed Real Madrid.

Valencia are rooted to the bottom of the table with a single point from their four games and never looked like getting anything from this encounter.

Barca took the lead inside six minutes when Fermin’s pass into the box was latched onto by Yamal, who lifted his shot over home goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski from a tight angle.

Fermin then drilled in a second from 18 yards on 22 minutes after being teed up by Anthony Gordon, before he turned provider again.

He got in behind the Valencia defence from a Yamal pass, and his ball across the six-yard box was tapped in by Raphinha at the back post on 50 minutes.

Those two proved a potent combination, and twice more, Fermin fed Raphinha for excellent chances. But the latter saw his first effort saved and could not get a good connection on the second.

Rodri struck the crossbar with a header as Barca created chances at will, and it was no surprise when Pedri slotted in a fourth on 79 minutes.

Barca handed a debut to Gabriel Jesus off the bench following his move from Arsenal, and there was time for one more goal as Yamal swept home his second from close range as the visitors took their tally of goals in La Liga this season to 17 in four games.