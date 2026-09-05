Manchester United were outspent in transfer window, but boss Michael Carrick says team ready to fire ahead of Everton trip.

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Who: Everton vs Manchester United

What: English Premier League

Where: Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom

When: Sunday, August 6, at 2pm (13:00 GMT).

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will have all the build-up from 10:00 GMT ahead of our live coverage.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said he is delighted with the additions to his squad despite being outspent by Premier League rivals in the transfer window and short on depth in some areas.

United put their efforts into rebuilding Carrick’s midfield, with Casemiro’s exit and a serious injury to Manuel Ugarte offset by the acquisitions of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for a combined 155 million pounds ($210m).

The Red Devils’ fiercest rivals spent almost that budget on a single player as Manchester City broke the British transfer record for Enzo Fernandez, while Liverpool splashed up to 123 million pounds ($166m) on French winger Bradley Barcola.

Despite returning to the Champions League for the first time in three seasons, Carrick hinted at having to work within financial restrictions.

“We went into the window wanting to come out stronger from the group that we had last season. We’ve definitely added to that,” Carrick told a pre-match media conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton.

“I think we’ve done a lot of good work in that respect and the situation is what it is in terms of finances and what we can work with and what we’re trying to get the most of.

“Certainly, the players that we’ve brought into the group I’m absolutely delighted with and I think we’ve done some really good business there.”

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What areas of doubt remain for Manchester United?

United look particularly short in defence with the injury-prone Luke Shaw their only senior option at left-back.

“What squad ever is the perfect squad? You’ve always got to find ways of adapting,” Carrick added.

“When you’re building and trying to push to go through a period where we’re trying to get to the top – that’s the ultimate goal – you’ve got to make steps.”

Joshua Zirkzee was among those expected to leave Old Trafford to boost the funds available to Carrick.

Despite interest from Fiorentina and Juventus and a deadline-day approach from Everton, the Netherlands international remains at United, despite limited game time over the past two seasons.

“He wants to play more than he has done and that’s the good competition and healthy competition for places,” said Carrick.

“Josh can do some really, really top things. I’ve seen it myself, and I know he can do that and looking forward to him doing that a little bit more often for us.”

How have Manchester United started the Premier League season?

After a dreadful 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Hull on the opening weekend of the season, United bounced back to thrash Ipswich 5-2 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick last time out.

Moyes laments Everton’s squad after frustrating transfer window

Everton boss David Moyes conceded ‌he is left with a small squad after a disappointing transfer window in ⁠which key players departed ⁠and a deadline day medical fell through as they tried to sign American striker Folarin Balogun.

Moyes expressed frustration at his club’s close-season business, ⁠revealing they did not want to lose Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye but were powerless when bigger teams like Manchester City look to sign their players.

“Disappointed we didn’t do more business ⁠and disappointed things didn’t go our way in the end. Sometimes in football you have to live with disappointment and we will move on,” Moyes told reporters on Friday.

“I know what I needed and I know what it’s like to build a squad for the Premier League, I know ‌the numbers you need. I’ve been around long enough to know that, but some things went against us and some things could have gone better.

“Ultimately, we didn’t want to lose a lot of the players, but for different reasons that had to happen.”

AS Monaco chief executive Thiago Scuro said Everton raised concerns over Balogun’s medical late on deadline day and that the US international pulled out because he was uncomfortable with the doubts ⁠raised by the Merseyside club over his health.

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“It wasn’t anybody’s fault. ⁠It happens in football a lot,” Moyes said.

“The player had a problem in his medical and that was simply it. There’s no other story behind it.”

Everton face fans backlash over transfer window business

Everton’s Fans’ Forum also criticised the club’s planning and recruitment after the transfer ⁠window closed, saying supporters deserved answers after another window marked by late activity and a failed pursuit of key targets.

With a thin ⁠squad, Moyes said Everton’s academy players would have to step ⁠up but was unsure if they could fill the gaps.

“Are they ready to make the step up? I’m not sure about that. We will see how that goes, some of them might be pushed in,” Moyes said.

“They’re all ‌going to have to be able to muck in as we’ve got a real small squad now,” he added.

“It gives opportunities to some people who have not had them and sometimes ‌in ‌football you need to be given that chance so that you can show what you can do. Let’s see if some of them can do that.”

What happened the last time Everton faced Manchester United?

Manchester United were 1-0 winners in the last meeting of the sides, which came in a Premier League fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium in February.

Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal after 71 minutes.

When did Everton last beat Manchester United?

Everton won 1-0 in the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford last season – despite being reduced to ten men early on.

Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 14th minute, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall came up with what would be the winner on the halfway mark.

Prediction – Everton vs Manchester United

The Opta supercomputer is giving Everton a 38.3 percent chance of winning, while offering United only a 33.3 percent chance of claiming the spoils.

Head-to-head – Everton vs Manchester United

This will be their 216th meeting with United winning 97 times and Everton 69.

The first meeting came in 1892 with Everton winning the English top flight encounter 6-0. The Toffees hit 10 against United that season as they completed the double with a 4-3 away win.

Everton team news

Jack Grealish is set to come straight into the matchday squad following his transfer deadline day loan from Manchester City.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could also appear following the September 1 move for the ex-Arsenal defender. Christian Norgaard, another former Gunner, misses out with a knock.

Everton predicted starting lineup

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Manchester United team news

Carlos Baleba’s ankle continues to prevent his United debut. Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt are all injured.

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Tom Heaton all face late fitness tests.

Manchester United predicted starting lineup

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha