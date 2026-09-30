Reigning champions Portugal look to build on their winning start as they take on Denmark on match day three.

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Who: Denmark vs Portugal

What: UEFA Nations League 2026-27, Group A4 match

Where: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

When: Thursday, October 1, at 8:45pm (18:45 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up and live updates from 15:45 GMT.

UEFA Nations League title holders Portugal play in Copenhagen on Thursday, hoping to complete a hat-trick of victories as they face Denmark on match day three of the competition.

After new coach Jorge Jesus named Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in the last game and did not bring him on, questions remain over the 41-year-old striker’s involvement in the upcoming fixture.

But even as Ronaldo’s minutes are managed during an expanded international break, Portugal have several other attacking options, with Goncalo Ramos stepping up in the last match and Joao Felix proving to be a reliable asset.

Denmark also have quality players, with Rasmus Hojlund, Gustav Isaksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg among their high-profile names.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming clash:

What is the UEFA Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was founded in 2018 to reduce the number of meaningless friendlies and give nations competitive matches against top-ranked teams.

In this competition, countries from across Europe participate in a league structure, which features promotion and relegation.

How have Denmark and Portugal performed?

Portugal lead Group A4 with six points, with a 1-0 opening victory over Wales and a 2-1 win away in Norway.

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Denmark, on the other hand, are second-bottom in the group with three points after an opening 3-2 away loss to Norway and a 2-0 home win over Wales.

When did Denmark and Portugal last meet?

They last met in March 2025 in a Nations League quarterfinal second-leg fixture, with Portugal thrashing Denmark 5-2.

Portugal’s Trincao netted twice, while Ronaldo and Ramos also got a goal each, and Joachim Andersen scored an own goal in that match. Rasmus Kristensen and Christian Eriksen were on the scoresheet for Denmark.

Denmark vs Portugal: Head-to-head

Matches: 17

Denmark wins: 4

Portugal wins: 11

Draws: 2

Denmark vs Portugal: Form guide

(Last five games, latest results first)

Denmark: W-L-D-D-W

Portugal: W-W-L-W-D

Who are the top players to watch?

Gustav Isaksen and Hojlund (Denmark): Lazio winger Isaksen’s player of the match performance in the last outing, highlighted by his goal, makes him one to watch out for. Denmark’s striker Hojlund, who has scored twice for Napoli this term, can also pose a threat to opposition defenders.

Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos (Portugal): Felix scored in both matches, against Wales and Norway, as the Al-Nassr striker proved a lethal presence in Portugal’s attack. Elsewhere, AC Milan’s Ramos, who started in place of Ronaldo in the last game, also struck, bringing up his 12th international goal.

What have the coaches said?

Brian Riemer (Denmark):

“I think it’s a bit absurd to be discussing [whether Portugal are better without] Cristiano Ronaldo,” Riemer told TV2 Sport.

“I believe that many people underestimate the importance he has in the Portuguese team. I even think that, the day he retires, Portugal will have a problem.

“There’s something called hierarchy. There are many strong personalities in a team like Portugal. Who will make decisions and set the terms? It can be a big challenge.

“Definitely, you shouldn’t underestimate Ronaldo’s importance when he plays. Portugal’s best team is with Ronaldo playing.”

Jorge Jesus (Portugal):

Jesus defended his decision not to bring on Ronaldo during the win over Norway.

“I had even agreed with him that he would come on in the last half hour, but the match did not require it,” Jesus told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

“Goncalo Ramos was playing well. He had scored a goal and had another one ruled out. I felt it was not the right moment to substitute him. It was not to protect him physically, because he was in the condition to play as long as I wanted.

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“The match followed its course, and it stopped being the opportune moment to bring on Cris. Instead, another player was necessary to guarantee balance and the result.”

Team news and predicted lineups

Denmark

Left winger Patrick Dorgu injured his hamstring in the first half of the last game and has returned to his club, Manchester United. Denmark will also be without attacking midfielder Albert Gronbaek, who is out for a few weeks with a thigh injury.

Probable Denmark XI: Filip Jorgensen; Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle; Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gustav Isaksen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Patrick Dorgu; Rasmus Hojlund

Portugal

Portugal’s influential midfielder Bruno Fernandes is sidelined with physical discomfort.

Probable Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Vitinha; Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva; Goncalo Ramos

Denmark vs Portugal: TV channel, livestreaming

Denmark: TV2 PLAY

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

United Kingdom: Prime Video UK

United States: FOX Sports, FuboTV, ViX

India: Sony Sports Network

Middle East and North Africa: beIN SPORTS

South Africa: DStv Stream

You can find your regional broadcaster on UEFA’s official broadcaster listing.