Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jorge Jesus

Ronaldo did not play in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway ‌on Sunday and will now miss the game against Denmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed ⁠on ⁠Wednesday he had left Portugal’s training camp after a ⁠turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of ⁠a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, on the eve of their Nations League match against Denmark.

“Following the national team manager’s press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I ⁠have decided to leave ⁠the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, adding that ⁠he would tell Portuguese fans “the truth ⁠about the reasons ⁠behind my departure” in due course.

The Portugal squad later arrived at their ‌hotel without Ronaldo and without Jesus, with the whereabouts ‌of ‌both still unknown.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jesus denied Ronaldo had refused to train as the Portuguese Football ⁠Federation (FPF) confirmed the ⁠forward did not take part in the team’s final session ahead of Thursday’s game.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola posted a video that ⁠appeared to show Ronaldo leaving Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium in a FPF vehicle. A Bola reported that Ronaldo left shortly after Jesus had said the 41-year-old would take part in the session.

Spanish sports media ⁠outlet Marca reported that Ronaldo intended to board a private flight to Madrid in the coming hours.

Ronaldo did not play in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway ‌on Sunday after Jesus told him he would come off the bench but ultimately decided against bringing him on.

He then worked in the gym rather than training with the rest of the squad on Monday and Tuesday, despite not being injured.

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Speaking at a news conference before Wednesday’s session, Jesus told reporters not to manufacture a controversy and said it was normal for Ronaldo to miss team training in the days after a ⁠match.

“He didn’t refuse. He’s going to train today,” said Jesus.

“It’s the ⁠fourth day, so he’s going to train. And he didn’t refuse to train. It’s impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris.”

Jesus said there had been no incident, although he confirmed speaking to Ronaldo about the situation.

“They forced ⁠me to talk to Cris about an issue that didn’t exist. There was nothing to talk about,” said Jesus.

“He said, ‘I’m here for ⁠you to decide. If you want me to play, ⁠I’ll play. If you want me to go to the stands, I’ll go’.”

FPF President Pedro Proenca travelled to Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that Proenca had changed his plans and gone to Denmark ‌to meet Jesus and Ronaldo before Portugal’s Nations League match there on Thursday.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s record goalscorer with 146 goals and their most-capped player with 234 appearances. Ronaldo told a ‌news ‌conference last week that media had been trying to “kill” him for years, and said that he could leave “today” if the manager did not want him in the squad.