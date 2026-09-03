UEFA opens disciplinary case against Fenerbahce’s Guendouzi and Greenwood

Guendouzi and Greenwood made provocative gestures towards the Lyon ‌supporters after their Champions League playoff.

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UEFA ‌has opened disciplinary proceedings ⁠against ⁠Fenerbahce’s Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood following the second leg of ⁠a Champions League playoff match at Olympique Lyonnais, the ⁠Turkish club said.

“Our club will present the necessary defences before the ⁠relevant UEFA bodies ⁠in order to protect the rights and interests of our players and Fenerbahce during ⁠this process,” the Turkish outfit added in a ⁠statement on Thursday.

French midfielder Guendouzi and English forward Greenwood allegedly made provocative gestures towards the Lyon ‌supporters, which was followed by a brawl as Guendouzi left the pitch, following Fenerbahce’s 2-1 win last month.

It led to clashes between players and coaching staff on and off the football pitch, and the visiting team’s celebrations descended into chaos.

Fenerbahce said they ⁠are also under scrutiny.

“Everything from that match is still with the disciplinary body,” a ‌UEFA spokesperson said.

Fenerbahce progressed to the league phase of the Champions ‌League ‌with a 3-2 aggregate victory.