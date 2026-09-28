Virat Kohli passes 15,000 ODI runs as India beat West Indies

Kohli remained not out on 139 off 88 balls as the hosts romped to an eight-wicket win in their first ODI of the series.

Virat Kohli has become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 runs in men’s one-day international (ODI) cricket, achieving the milestone with an unbeaten century as India cruised to an eight-wicket victory over West Indies.

Kohli struck 139 not out from 88 balls and Shubman Gill made 110 as India chased down 296 with 50 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday.

The milestone comes just days after Kohli announced that he would retire from national duty after next year’s 50-over World Cup. The leading century-maker in ODIs has already retired from T20 internationals and Test cricket ⁠⁠and now represents India only in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma and Gill launched the chase with a 74-run opening stand before Sharma was dismissed in the 12th over. Gill, the world’s top-ranked ODI batter, then took control, maintaining the aggressive approach and bringing up his 10th ODI century with a sweep.

Kohli came in at number three and notched his 86th international century, while Gill struck 110 in 108 deliveries as the pair put on a dominant 151-run stand off 132 balls that all but sealed the contest on Sunday.

Roston Chase eventually removed Gill, but Ruturaj Gaikwad made 13 off 19 balls and helped Kohli steer India home without further alarm. Kohli sealed victory with successive boundaries.

Put in to bat after the toss, Justin Greaves and John Campbell gave the West Indies a strong start, adding 135 from 117 balls for the opening wicket.

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India struggled to find a breakthrough for much of the first 20 overs as the pair dominated the bowling and provided a solid platform.

Greaves, who was dropped by Sharma on 16, made India pay with a maiden ODI century and top-scored for the visitors.

The momentum shifted when Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Campbell in the 20th over, beating him in the air as he swept a catch to short fine leg. Yadav and Prasidh Krishna then applied the brakes on the West Indies innings as they lost four wickets for 22 runs between the 31st and 36th overs.

Yadav finished with 4-40 on his ODI return, but Amir Jangoo counterattacked with 58 off 43 balls. With support from Chase, he helped the West Indies recover from 198-5 and post 295.