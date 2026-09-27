Norway host two-time UEFA Nations League winners Portugal in Oslo in the second match of the league phase.

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Who: Norway vs Portugal

What: UEFA Nations League 2026-2027, Group A4 match

Where: Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway

When: Sunday at 7:45pm (18:45 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up and live updates from 15:45 GMT.

Record two-time UEFA Nations League champions Portugal continue their title defence on matchday two with a trip to Oslo against an exciting Norway side.

After starting their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Wales, holders Portugal face their first big test of the competition on Sunday against the Norwegians, who defied expectations with a historic quarterfinal finish at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Spearheaded by Erling Haaland, arguably one of Europe’s most dangerous strikers, and captained by midfield maestro Martin Odegaard, Norway made a winning start too, beating their Scandinavian rivals Denmark 3-2 in a thrilling opener.

Frustrated after a string of missed chances in the first game, Portugal’s talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to rediscover his form as the team embraces a new chapter under coach Jorge Jesus, whose first game in charge was on Thursday against Wales.

What is the UEFA Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was founded in 2018 to reduce the number of meaningless friendlies and give nations competitive matches against equally ranked teams.

In this competition, countries from across Europe participate in a league structure that features promotion and relegation.

When did Norway and Portugal last meet?

The teams last met in a 2016 international friendly in Porto when hosts Portugal defeated Norway 3-0.

Norway vs Portugal: Head-to-head

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Matches: 11

Norway’s wins: 1

Portugal’s wins: 8

Draws: 2

Norway vs Portugal: Form guide

(Last five games, latest results first)

Norway: W-L-W-W-L

Portugal: W-L-W-D-W

Who are the top players to watch?

Haaland and Oscar Bobb (Norway): A double from Haaland and another goal from Bobb set Norway on course for a winning start, and the attacking pair should be in the limelight in front of their home crowd this weekend. Manchester City’s Haaland, especially, has been in top form this term with an incredible seven goals in as many games across all competitions.

Ronaldo and Joao Felix (Portugal): Portugal’s striking pair of Ronaldo and Felix ought to be careful in the final third this time out after Felix’s lone strike in the opening win in Lisbon. Ronaldo had a goal ruled out and was among the players who missed a flurry of chances as Portugal registered a whopping 23 total shots but with only five on target, of which just one hit the back of the net.

Will Haaland, Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes play?

Both forwards are fit to play, but Portugal will miss the services of their talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is injured.

Fernandes has played in all seven of Manchester United’s matches this season and featured from the start for Portugal against Wales before being withdrawn in the 90th minute.

Jesus said he doesn’t want to “risk” the player against Norway.

“Against Wales, we went in with practically everyone physically available and came out with a complicated problem with Bruno Fernandes,” the coach said.

“He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him.

“It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales. I’ve already spoken to him, and I prefer not to risk it in this game, so he’s fully fit for the Denmark match.”

Haaland: The King of the North

Haaland’s double against Denmark on Thursday marked another milestone in the 26-year-old striker’s enviable career. He is now the highest-scoring Nordic man in international football history, surpassing Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Haaland’s goal tally for Norway stands at 64 goals compared with Ibrahimovic’s 62. Incredibly, Haaland has shattered that record in 56 appearances – less than half of the 122 matches Ibrahimovic needed.

“It is not possible to explain nor ‌‌is it possible to learn. He is born with it. It is instinct,” Norway manager Stale Solbakken said about Haaland.

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Having made his senior debut in 2019, Haaland boasts a record of scoring more than one goal per game for Norway.

“It’s madness,” midfielder Sander Berge said about Haaland’s talent. “It’s everyday business that Haaland scores goals, so it’s reasonable that he is up there, but it’s ⁠⁠powerful.”

What have the coaches said?

Jesus: “Norway are one of the strongest teams in Europe. They have players we know like Haaland and Odegaard who play at a very high level in England. They will create more goalscoring opportunities against us than Wales, and I hope we have the defensive capacity.

“There’s not much to improve. We’ll evolve the game we’ve already played, but I trust that the team will respond defensively and will be more creative offensively.”

Solbakken: “They changed the coach, and if you look at what he did at his previous clubs and the football they played, the way they played against Wales was a little different to what it was with [Roberto] Martinez. There were players in other positions, and we took that into account in our game plan. Obviously, they have good players all over the field. We expect a close and balanced game. It’s our home game, so we’ll try to stop their biggest assets, but it’s also important for us to play our game and be loyal to the way we’ve been playing in recent years.”

Have Haaland and Ronaldo ever played each other?

No, the 26-year-old and 41-year-old greats have never crossed paths. Norway and Portugal have not played each other frequently either.

Norway vs Portugal: TV channels, livestreaming

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

United Kingdom: Prime Video UK

United States: FOX Sports, FuboTV, ViX

India: Sony Sports Network

Middle East and North Africa: beIN SPORTS

South Africa: DStv Stream

You can find your regional broadcaster on UEFA’s official broadcaster listing.

Norway’s team news and predicted lineup

Norway will be without David Moller Wolfe, who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the last game.

Probable Norway XI: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, Fredrik Aursnes; Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Antonio Nusa

Portugal’s team news and predicted lineup

Portugal have a fully fit squad.

Probable Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves; Pedro Neto, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Felix, Ronaldo