The fallout begins as football and lawyers prepare for the next phase of 115 Premier League charges against Man City.

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The prolonged case against Manchester City, which begin in 2009, appears to have taken a decisive turn as reports emerge that the football club has been found guilty of all but one of the 115 allegations of breaches of the English Premier League’s financial rules.

It is understood that City will appeal, indicating that the process was not yet complete. Therefore, the case now moves to a different phase and is far from over.

Al Jazeera takes a closer look at where matters stand for City, their fans, their rival clubs and the game as a whole.

What has Man City’s response been to the charges?

A guilty verdict would represent one of the most significant rulings in English football history, in ⁠a case that has overshadowed the league for more than three years.

The proceedings have raised questions about financial regulation, competitive integrity and how the league enforces its rules against its most successful clubs.

City, however, have always denied any wrongdoing and have issued a statement maintaining that stance.

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality,” the club said.

“As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

The Premier League declined to comment.

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“It’s a confidential process, we’re not commenting at all,” a spokesperson said.

What is the history of the allegations against Man City?

The Premier League referred City to an independent commission in February 2023 over alleged breaches of financial rules spanning the 2009-10 to 2022-23 seasons. The club have consistently denied wrongdoing.

Among the most serious allegations was that City failed in each season from 2009-10 to 2017-18 to provide accurate financial information giving a “true and fair view” of revenues, including sponsorship income, and operating costs.

City hired lawyer David Pannick to lead their defence, while the Premier League was represented by Adam Lewis, according to British media reports.

The hearing began on September 16, ‌2024, and concluded nearly three months later on December 6. An independent commission of three people, appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, heard the case.

What has the reaction been to the charges against Man City?

Former City midfielder Rodri said late Friday he had always trusted the club’s insistence that it had done nothing wrong and said the players had shared that belief throughout the case.

The Spanish football captain, who led his nation to World Cup 2026 glory, transferred to Barcelona in the summer window.

“Hopefully, justice can be done, whatever happens obviously, but I trust in the impunity of that club which I know very well,” he told a news conference on the eve of Spain’s Nations League game against England at Wembley.

“They always transmitted their confidence that they’d done everything correctly.

“Until the moment they’re proved wrong, we will believe the club and I’ve been there and I know how they work and how they cooperate,” said the midfielder who now plays for Barcelona.

What is the wider perspective of the charges against City?

European football’s governing body UEFA banned City from the Champions League for two years in 2020 after finding the club had overstated sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016.

City, however, successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ban.

What trophies could be at stake for City in the fallout of the charges?

Since Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group ⁠bought the club in 2008, City have won eight Premier League titles, the Champions League, four FA Cups and seven League Cups.

City currently top the Premier League after winning ⁠their first five matches.

All of those trophies are now under threat.

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Rodri, however, believes nothing can diminish City’s achievements.

“What we did, they cannot take out of us. It’s something that is not paid by money, it’s paid with effort, with partnership, with being shoulder to shoulder every day,” he said.

“We had a lot of successful years and here in Wembley, so I can only tell you that everything was deserved and I’m glad I could live one of the best eras of English football in here,” he added, referring to City’s Cup triumphs at the stadium.

What are the precedents for punishment in similar cases?

The stakes are particularly high for City because other clubs have ⁠already faced sporting sanctions for breaching financial regulations.

Everton were docked a total of eight points during the 2023-24 season after two separate breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, while Nottingham Forest were deducted four points for a breach of the same rules in March 2024.

Newcastle United narrowly avoided potential sanctions after selling players before a June 30, 2024 ⁠financial reporting deadline to comply with spending regulations.

Will the case rumble on if Man City appeal?

The allegations against City are far broader and cover more than a decade, making the case unprecedented ⁠in scale in the Premier League.

Lawyers, club executives and supporters across the league have spent years awaiting a verdict.

Ian Hargreaves, partner at specialist disputes firm Quillon Law, said the “rumoured verdict is not the end of the story but the beginning of a new phase in what has become one of the most closely watched legal battles in global sport”.

The key questions raised, he said, are what sanctions the panel considers proportionate and what guidance can be drawn from previous cases.

“There is a wide range of options, with a transfer ban at the more moderate end of the spectrum and expulsion from the league the ‌most severe repercussion,” Hargreaves said.

“There is also the question of whether the panel’s decision can withstand a hard-fought appeal, and on what grounds any challenge might be brought. Much will depend on the detail of the panel’s findings and reasoning, which will inevitably be closely scrutinised by both sides.”

How has the UK government responded to the situation?

Responding to the reports, Caroline Dinenage, chair of the United Kingdom’s Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, urged that due process be followed while calling for the case to be concluded as quickly as ‌possible.

“The reports … ‌have profound implications for our national game,” Dinenage said in a statement.

“The extraordinary length and cost of this process raise serious concerns, and the affair again gives rise to questions about financial fairness across the football pyramid.

“The matter must be allowed to take its course and due process must be followed, but I sincerely hope any further stages are completed as swiftly as is reasonably possible.”