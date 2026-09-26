The long-awaited fight, one of the biggest in British boxing history, was recently set for December 11 in Cardiff.

Share Fury says boxing bout with Joshua in jeopardy over promoters’ clash on social media

Tyson Fury said his fight with British compatriot Anthony Joshua, set for December 11, is in jeopardy due to Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn trying to pull out of the bout between the former world heavyweight champions.

The fight was announced by promoter Turki Alalshikh and streaming platform Netflix on Thursday, pitting two of the biggest names in the sport against each other in an all-British clash for the WBA “Super” heavyweight championship in Cardiff.

“Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are trying to pull out of this fight. They’re saying they’re not going to fight now,” Fury said in a video posted on social media late on Friday.

The long-awaited clash had initially been linked with venues in New York and London before promoters settled on the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital.

Choosing the 80,000-capacity stadium in Cardiff, which has hosted the Champions League and FA Cup finals, as well as Wales national team matches in football and rugby, allows both fighters to finally start their preparations for the eagerly anticipated clash.

The fight, one of the biggest in British boxing history, will be broadcast on streaming service Netflix.

Fury, 37, defeated 46-year-old Mariusz Wach in Thailand in his most recent bout in July.

Joshua, 36, survived a pair of first-round knockdowns to beat the unheralded Kristian Prenga in his last fight two months ago.