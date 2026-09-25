Premier League and La Liga lead FIFA reform calls after ‘exploitative’ plan

The Premier League and three other top European leagues have called for governance reform of FIFA, following Gianni Infantino’s failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

A joint statement with leagues from Spain, Italy and Germany accused FIFA’s president of actively promoting “exploitative ideas rather than safeguarding against them”.

The Premier League is football’s richest and most popular league. Its collaboration with Europe’s other leading leagues adds to the growing pressure on Infantino, who plans to stand for re-election despite losing the support of many national federations over his controversial plan to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary.

“Football’s longstanding foundations have, in recent years, been threatened by a fundamental governance problem,” the statement said.

Infantino commits to ‘doing what is right for the game’ while FIFA president

In the face of continued ‌criticism of his leadership at FIFA, Infantino posted on social ⁠media Thursday that ⁠he is ready to embrace discussions with member nations about reforms in the organisation.

Infantino has been under fire from a number ⁠of top national federations and governing bodies around the world, including UEFA in Europe and CONCACAF, which includes the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA president ⁠since February 2016, Infantino caught the ire of member nations with a now-abandoned plan to sell 20% of FIFA’s commercial rights in the World Cup to private investors. The deal, which could have been worth a reported $4.2b, led ‌to UEFA and CONCACAF, among others, calling for Infantino’s replacement.

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The latest development came last week when England’s Football Association asked Infantino to release all documents related to his plan to bring on private investors for the World Cup, as well as the controversial decision to overturn US striker Folarin Balogun’s red card during this summer’s tournament.

Currently at the Arabian ⁠Gulf Cup tournament in Saudi Arabia, Infantino praised the ⁠host nation and referenced a letter he sent to the FIFA council and member nations, proposing a discussion on reforms.

Writing on Instagram that he has received “positive messages” ⁠in reaction to the letter, Infantino stressed the need for open communication.

“We have a FIFA Council meeting next ⁠month, so we will continue to have a dialogue ⁠on these important matters,” he posted, in part. “There must be a culture of dialogue, of listening to each other and respecting one another.”

Infantino addressed potential cynics to his desire to discuss ‌reforms.

“This is not about generating positive headlines, it is about what is right for the game,” Infantino wrote. “I have never been more determined and committed ‌in ‌doing that. FIFA is always engaged. I am always engaged and want to hear how we can continue to grow football for the benefit of everybody, everywhere.”