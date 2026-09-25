Italy crisis deepens as Belgium’s win stalls World Cup rebuild in Rome

Belgium win 2-0 in Italy as Nations League opener is played out in front of nearly half empty Stadio Olimpico.

Six months on from failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup, four-time champion Italy is still struggling.

Italy was beaten 2-0 at home by World Cup quarterfinalist Belgium in the Nations League on Friday in the Azzurri’s first match since a playoff loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.

Roberto Mancini marked his return to Italy’s bench three years after he abandoned the job for a lucrative deal to coach Saudi Arabia, and he appeared frustrated on the touchline.

By contrast, it was a successful debut for new Belgium coach Mark van Bommel, the former Netherlands international who was hired when Rudi Garcia left after the World Cup.

Only 47,155 spectators showed up in the 70,000-seat Stadio Olimpico and the home fans were already whistling 20 minutes in after Mika Godts put the visitors ahead with his first international goal.

Dodi Lukebakio doubled Belgium’s advantage midway through the second half.

Kevin De Bruyne — making his 125th international appearance — set up Godts on the left flank, and the Belgium number 10 cut inside and dribbled past three defenders before slotting past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Godts, who recently joined Paris Saint-Germain, turned defender Gianluca Mancini the wrong way, and his fellow centre-back Diego Coppola came sliding in too late.

Coppola was playing in place of Alessandro Bastoni, who was suspended after being sent off in the loss to Bosnia.

The counterattack began with a poor pass from midfielder Alessandro Romano, who was making his Italy debut after switching international allegiance from Switzerland.

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Belgium’s second also came on a counterattack as Lukebakio scored from beyond the area after midfielder Sandro Tonali ran back in a desperate effort to stop him.

Mancini’s starting lineup contained eight players who had featured regularly during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 61-year-old Mancini led the Azzurri to the European Championship title in 2021, but shockingly resigned as Italy coach in August 2023, taking over Saudi Arabia’s national team two weeks later.

It will not get any easier for Italy, who visit Turkiye on Monday and then go to France next Friday, before hosting Turkiye in Bologna to conclude the first phase of Nations League matches.