‘Unstoppable’ Rumesh revives Sri Lanka’s glory, one javelin throw at a time

A gold at the Asian Games will cap off an unprecedented season for the world number one.

In a small coastal town just south of the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, a young Rumesh Pathirage daydreamed about running away from school to a field where he could practise fast bowling, running, or anything other than being buried in books.

Academic excellence was not the promised path to glory for him. No, his path was on a synthetic rubber track, from which he would launch his javelin until it landed in the history books and made him world number one. Pathirage was destined to carry Sri Lanka to the upper echelons of sporting glory.

Losing is not in Pathirage’s vocabulary for 2026. Since February, he has won all but one of the competitions he has contested. He is the only thrower this year and the fourth in history to breach the 92-metre mark twice in a season — rare in the javelin books — and the only Sri Lankan to win the prestigious Diamond League final, the island nation’s first Commonwealth gold medallist in 20 years and the only South Asian to win a medal at the inaugural Ultimate Championships this month.

Come Saturday, the 23-year-old from Kalutara will attempt to win his final title of the season — the Asian Games gold — and attempt to break the 92.97m Asian record en route to continental triumph.

“The biggest prize is winning Olympic gold for Sri Lanka,” a nonchalant Pathirage told Al Jazeera in an online interview after the Zurich Diamond League victory, which saw him cross the 92m mark for a record second time. Given his track record, the 6-foot-1-inch (185.4cm) phenom could very well make that happen too.

An Olympic gold would be a first for Sri Lanka, as many of Pathirage’s accolades have been. But an Olympic podium finish was first achieved by Susanthika Jayasinghe, Sri Lanka’s track star who won bronze in the women’s 200m sprint at Sydney 2000, before it was upgraded to silver due to a doping disqualification.

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Like Pathirage, Jayasinghe found international success in the junior circuit before bagging major wins in the big league. Her legacy, however, was bittersweet, marred by political interference, alleged tampered drug tests and sexual violence by federal sports officials, and next to no support from Sri Lanka’s athletics federation. But it paved the way for young athletes like Pathirage to dream of a future as track and field’s biggest stars.

Pathirage is already paying his success forward. When well-wishers offered financial assistance to replace his javelins broken days before the Asian Games, he requested that the money be redirected to struggling athletes instead. After all, he was in their shoes not too long ago.

His main source of support has been the Sri Lankan air force, which Pathirage represents as an athlete, and a generous diaspora have helped fund his training, equipment and extensive international travel for competitions.

That no major international sportswear brand has signed Pathirage, despite him being world number one, speaks volumes about the European chokehold that overshadows success from South Asian athletes like Pathirage and Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.

“If you take athletes of my level, I’m the only one who doesn’t have international brand sponsorship,” Pathirage rued of the “sorry situation”, although he understands that Sri Lanka is a small market for sportswear giants. In comparison, European athletes who are nowhere near the top even in their region have sponsorship deals with brands like Adidas, Puma and Nike.

That the Sri Lankan diaspora has repeatedly stepped up to support Pathirage en route to sporting greatness reflects just how much his triumphs at this level mean to them.

They have followed him across the Diamond League circuit, cheering and waving the Sri Lankan flag, stepped in spontaneously to translate English to Sinhalese for media interviews, and waited patiently for an autograph after he’s bagged yet another gold medal.

Many were Pathirage’s age when they fled Sri Lanka during the devastating 1983-2009 civil war. For them, he is the future of a nation they never experienced, his translator Ranil Jayaneththi told Al Jazeera from Zurich, Switzerland, where the Sri Lankan businessman is now based.

“He’s the most exciting thing to happen to us since Susanthika,” said Jayaneththi, whose smile seemed permanent from the night before when he saw the javelin star in all his glory.

“To go through the history that Sri Lanka went through,” he paused before continuing, “it was sports that gave people hope.”

Meanwhile, his family has always been his pillar of strength, safety net and loudest cheerleaders.

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“I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” Pathirage said of his parents and two siblings. “Right from when they let me pursue athletics full-time instead of academics till my early career, I owe them everything.”

Athletics is somewhat of a family thing; Pathirage occasionally mentors his younger brother in javelin, which he switched to after excelling in discus throw, the event their father contested decades ago.

Sri Lanka is not a sporting powerhouse, nor does it boast exceptional facilities, but it gave the likes of Pathirage and Jayasinghe a grassroots platform to springboard to global stardom.

Across the country, school- and regional-level competitions prepare younger athletes for the national stage under the guidance of local coaches, some of whom receive international training. Coaching and sports management are also offered at several Sri Lankan universities now.

Under the tutelage of Tony Prasanna, Pathirage’s throws have steadily progressed from the 60m range in 2019 to mid-80m figures more recently that have secured gold at the Asian Throwing Championships. He also competes regularly in Australia, home to a sizeable Sri Lankan population who fled the civil war.

It was there that Pathirage met Ella Wardlaw, an athlete representative who manages his competition schedule, media commitments and sponsorships.

“Rumesh is unstoppable; he’s been hungry for wins all season,” Wardlaw told Al Jazeera from Zurich. The Australian lawyer-turned-manager has seen Pathirage’s rise from an underdog nervously navigating the international stage to dominating it.

“He thrives on pressure, but he’s really in competition with himself a lot of the time.”

When asked whether the goal is consistency with his wins or 90m-plus throws, Pathirage said, “The goal is to improve on what I have achieved … My mindset is to stay a winner. I concentrate on achieving what I can.”

He is indifferent to the media hype that many of his competitors crave. “I’m only doing this interview because my manager said I have to,” he joked. Neither does he care for celebrity status. His humility is apparent in the low-key social media presence he maintains, the demure victory celebrations born of a performance that does all the talking for him.

What he really wants is to be a role model for future athletes in the cricket-crazy nation.

“I want to inspire the younger generation to see my success and know that other pathways await them,” said Pathirage.