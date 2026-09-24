Portugal beat Wales 1-0 with Felix goal as Nations League defence begins

Joao Felix nets the only goal of the game, while Cristiano Ronaldo has an effort ruled out, as Portugal beat Wales 1-0.

Joao Felix scored the only goal with a long-range shot as reigning Nations League champions Portugal opened their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Wales.

Portugal, who have won two of the four finals since the competition was launched in 2018, dominated possession and outshot Wales 19-4 in Lisbon but squandered a string of chances.

Their only goal came after 22 minutes when a low scuffed shot by Felix from the edge of the box took a slight deflection off Wales captain Ben Davies and skipped inside the far post beyond Danny Ward’s desperate dive.

As it has for some two decades, Portugal’s attack revolved around Cristiano Ronaldo. Every time the 41-year-old, who made his national debut in 2003 and has since scored a record 146 international goals, touched the ball near the goal, the roar of the home crowd rose several octaves.

Ronaldo found the side netting once and shinned an inviting volley high over from close range. After an hour he slid the ball into the Wales net but, to his evident disbelief, was ruled offside.

He was still shaking his head when he was replaced seven minutes later.

The crowd grew quieter, and Portugal’s play drifted after Ronaldo’s departure.

Wales came agonisingly close to equalising, twice, from their one good chance.

First, Brennan Johnson chipped goalkeeper Diogo Costa and hit the face of the bar. With Costa stranded, Lewis Koumas and Dan James both went for the rebound. Koumas ended up shooting tamely straight at defender Ruben Dias on the line.