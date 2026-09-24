Japan’s Ohashi breaks 200m breaststroke world record at Asian Games

Shin Ohashi, 17, claims his second Asian Games gold with his record-breaking effort in front of a thrilled home crowd.

Japan’s 17-year-old swimmer Shin Ohashi has broken the men’s 200-metre breaststroke world record on the way to Asian Games gold and soaked up the moment in front of a thrilled home crowd.

Ohashi’s blistering time of two minutes and 4.83 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Thursday eclipsed the previous record of 2:05.48, set by China’s Qin Haiyang at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

“The world record was my goal, so I’m very happy to get it,” he said.

“Thanks to my fans, my family, all who supported me.

“My next goal is for the gold medal at the world championships.”

Kazakhstan’s Denis Petrashov finished 3.84 seconds behind Ohashi to claim silver ahead of South Korean Cho Sung-jae (2:08.76).

“There was a strong rival in the breaststroke. It went exactly as I had thought,” Cho said of Ohashi.

“Honestly, I never imagined a world record would come out of it. I am delighted to come away with a medal.”

Ohashi’s triumph came days after French swimmer Leon Marchand, the Olympic 200m breaststroke champion, praised the Japanese swimmer and called him a major threat.

“I’m scared. I’m very scared of him,” Marchand said of Ohashi.

“He’s still so young. His coach is really good. I think his entourage, the people around him, are really good, so I hope he’s going to keep improving.”

Thursday’s medal adds to the 100m breaststroke gold Ohashi shared with China’s Dong Zhihao (58.64) ahead of Games record holder Qin, who settled for bronze. He also powered Japan to silver in both the men’s and mixed 4x100m medley relays.

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Ohashi could win his fifth and final medal on Friday in the 50m breaststroke.