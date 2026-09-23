Wolfsburg terminate Christian Eriksen’s football contract by mutual consent

The 34-year-old has been recovering from an on-pitch collapse in June during a friendly match between Denmark and Ukraine.

German side VfL ‌Wolfsburg and midfielder Christian Eriksen have agreed to ⁠terminate the ⁠Danish international’s contract by mutual consent, the second-tier Bundesliga football club said.

The decision announced on Wednesday brought an early end ⁠to Eriksen’s contract, which was set to run until June 2027.

The 34-year-old playmaker collapsed during a friendly against Ukraine ⁠in June.

Eriksen previously suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening European Championship group match against Finland in Copenhagen in 2021. He was out for six months after that collapse and has played the remainder of his career with a pacemaker fitted.

In July, Eriksen said he would return to his native Denmark to ‌undergo a rehabilitation programme.

“At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark. I’m pleased that we were able to find a solution together,” Eriksen said in a statement.

“My time in Wolfsburg was marked by many highs and lows. I know that ⁠the club is now in good ⁠hands as it aims to make its way back to the Bundesliga, and I am convinced that a successful future lies ahead for VfL.”

Eriksen joined Wolfsburg ⁠as a free agent a year ago, making 34 appearances across all competitions and ⁠scoring three goals along with providing ⁠10 assists.

Wolfsburg Managing Director of Sport Dieter Hecking said the club granted Eriksen’s request to cancel the agreement.

“He has already experienced and achieved a great deal during ‌his extraordinary career,” Hecking said. “Despite his short time here, he has left a lasting impression on his teammates, our staff ‌and ‌the fans.”

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Eriksen also played for Ajax Amsterdam, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Manchester United.