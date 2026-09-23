All to know about the fifth edition of the competition as its league phase begins on Thursday.

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The road to the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 begins on Thursday, with 54 teams in action in the league phase.

Portugal, the record two-time champions, will look to successfully retain the title they won in 2025.

But with reigning World Cup winners Spain, and former champions France and heavyweights England also in the mix, the title defence will be far from easy.

What is the UEFA Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was founded in 2018 to reduce the number of meaningless friendlies and give nations competitive matches against equally-ranked teams.

In this competition, countries from across Europe participate in a league structure, which features promotion and relegation.

How many teams are in the Nations League?

A total of 54 teams will participate in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

They are divided into the following leagues and groups, following the draw in Brussels, Belgium in February:

League A

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkiye

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo

Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden

League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg

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League D

Group D1: Gibraltar, Malta, Andorra

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

What is the schedule for the UEFA Nations League?

UEFA has earmarked the following dates for the Nations League 2026-27:

League phase

Matchday 1: September 24-26

Matchday 2: September 27-29

Matchday 3: October 1-3

Matchday 4: October 4-6

Matchday 5: November 12-14

Matchday 6: November 15-17

Quarterfinals, League A/B and League B/C promotion/relegation playoffs

March 25-30, 2027

League C/D playoffs

March 23-28, 2028

Final tournament

June 9-13, 2027

How does the UEFA Nations League work?

The teams compete across four different divisions, facing every other team in their group twice: once at home and once away. The league phase ends in November.

In the top-most league, League A, the top two teams from each group go through to the quarterfinals, which take place in March 2027.

The finals will again be contested between four teams. The host and the dates of the finals have not been confirmed yet.

As for each of the group winners in Leagues B, C and D, they will be promoted to the league above. The teams finishing bottom of their groups in Leagues A, B and C will be relegated one league below.

Here’s the full breakdown of the promotion and relegation scenarios:

League A

The group winners and runners-up advance to the quarterfinals.

The two highest-ranked third-placed teams remain in League A.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams contest the League A/B play-offs against the four runners-up from League B.

The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B

The group winners are promoted to League A.

The runners-up contest the League A/B play-offs against the two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League A.

The third-placed teams remain in League B.

The fourth-placed teams contest the League B/C play-offs against the four runners-up from League C.

League C

The group winners are promoted to League B.

The runners-up contest the League B/C play-offs against the fourth-placed teams from League B.

The third- and fourth-placed teams remain in League C.

League D

All teams are promoted to League C.

Is the Nations League linked to major tournaments?

According to European football’s governing body, UEFA, the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League is expected to be linked to qualification for UEFA EURO 2028 in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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Based on their UEFA Nations League results, some teams will be given a second chance to enter the playoffs for the final tournament.

Will Ronaldo play in the Nations League?

Yes. Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the upcoming Nations League after being called up for their upcoming four fixtures. Last weekend, he was included in new coach Jorge Jesus’s first 25-man squad.

However, in August, the 41-year-old fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the coming year would probably be the last of his playing career.

The Portugal captain has won major trophies at the club level with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since ⁠making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002.

But he has not quite tasted similar success with his national team.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has yet to win a FIFA World Cup, football’s biggest prize, after Portugal were knocked out in the last 16 by eventual champions Spain.

Has Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League?

Yes. Ronaldo led Portugal to UEFA Nations League victories in the inaugural edition in 2019 and the latest one in 2025.

In the 2019 edition, Portugal were crowned winners on home soil in Porto, defeating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

In the last edition, they were crowned champions for a second time, beating Spain 5-3 on penalties after the match was tied 2-2 in extra time, with Ronaldo among Portugal’s goalscorers in Munich.

Which other top players will play in the Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League 2026-27 is filled with stars across all divisions.

In Group A, world champions Spain have talent all around with Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Ferran Torres among the standout names, while England skipper Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham also add glamour to the division.

Norway’s talismanic forward Erling Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard headline their team, Brian Bobbey has the spotlight on him in the Netherlands squad, and veteran Luka Modric continues his journey with Croatia.

In Group B, fans should watch out for Sweden’s Victor Gyokeres, the top scorer in the 2024-25 Nations League, Georgia’s winger and PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Which players will miss the opening UEFA Nations League games?

Several players have been sidelined with injuries, including England’s Cole Palmer, Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford.

Pedro Porro has been ruled out of the Spain squad.

Is the Nations League held every two years?

Yes. The UEFA Nations League has been held every two years since 2019.

Here is the list of results of the finals: