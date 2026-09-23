Qatar’s Dakar Rally champ Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Asian Games shooting gold

Al-Attiyah is the first person to win a gold medal at the Games in the same year as his Dakar Rally triumph.

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah has completed a unique double by capturing a shooting gold medal at the Asian Games in the same year that he won the Dakar Rally.

The 55-year-old was part of the Qatar men’s skeet team that took gold on Wednesday ahead of Kuwait and India in Nagoya, Japan.

It was his third Asian Games gold after triumphs in 2002 and 2010 and his sixth medal at the Games overall.

He also won skeet bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

Al-Attiyah added his latest medal to his collection of driving accolades, which includes six Dakar Rally titles.

He secured the latest one this year alongside Belgian codriver Fabian Lurquin.

At the wheel of a Dacia, he had to avoid only a final day slip-up to top the podium after bringing his career tally of stage wins to 50 the previous day.