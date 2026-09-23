The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with 24 qualification spots up for grabs.

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The qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations begin on Thursday, with 48 countries competing to earn spots in Africa’s biggest football tournament.

Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda will cohost AFCON 2027, as the competition returns to East Africa for the first time in 51 years.

Divided into 12 groups, the teams will be involved in a six-round qualifying process that runs to March next year.

Here’s everything to know about AFCON 2027:

Which teams are in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers?

The draw for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers took place in Cairo, Egypt, in May.

The 48 teams competing in the qualifiers are as follows:

Group A : Morocco, Gabon, Niger, Lesotho

: Morocco, Gabon, Niger, Lesotho Group B : Egypt, Angola, Malawi, South Sudan

: Egypt, Angola, Malawi, South Sudan Group C : Ivory Coast, Ghana, The Gambia, Somalia

: Ivory Coast, Ghana, The Gambia, Somalia Group D : South Africa, Guinea, Kenya, Eritrea

: South Africa, Guinea, Kenya, Eritrea Group E : Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe

: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe Group F : Burkina Faso, Benin, Mauritania, Central African Republic

: Burkina Faso, Benin, Mauritania, Central African Republic Group G : Cameroon, Comoros, Namibia, Congo

: Cameroon, Comoros, Namibia, Congo Group H : Tunisia, Uganda, Libya, Botswana

: Tunisia, Uganda, Libya, Botswana Group I : Algeria, Zambia, Togo, Burundi

: Algeria, Zambia, Togo, Burundi Group J : Senegal, Mozambique, Sudan, Ethiopia

: Senegal, Mozambique, Sudan, Ethiopia Group K : Mali, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Liberia

: Mali, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Liberia Group L: Nigeria, Madagascar, Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau

What are the top AFCON 2027 qualifying matches?

From the first two rounds:

Ivory Coast vs Ghana – Thursday, September 24 at 19:00 GMT

Nigeria vs Madagascar – Friday, September 25 at 16:00 GMT

Morocco vs Gabon – Friday, September 25 at 19:00 GMT

Egypt vs Angola – Friday, September 25 at 19:00 GMT

Algeria vs Zambia – Friday, September 25 at 19:00 GMT

Senegal vs Mozambique – Friday, September 25 at 19:00 GMT

South Africa vs Guinea – Saturday, September 26 at 16:00 GMT

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What is the schedule for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers?

The six rounds of AFCON 2027 qualifying will be held across these FIFA international windows:

Rounds 1 and 2: September 21-October 6, 2026

Rounds 3 and 4: November 9-17, 2026

Rounds 5 and 6: March 22-30, 2027

How many teams can qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations?

In total, 24 teams qualify for AFCON 2027.

The general rule is that the top two teams in each group will advance to the finals.

However, in groups containing Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania – who have automatically qualified as cohosts – only the highest-ranked team outside the respective host country will go through.

The qualifiers will be played in a home and away format, with each team playing six matches.

When and where is AFCON 2027?

The 36th edition of AFCON will be held in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, bringing the tournament back to East Africa after five decades.

The tournament will run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, at 10 venues across the countries.

The stadiums are in the Tanzanian cities of Dar-es-Salaam, Arusha, Zanzibar, the Kenyan capital Nairobi, and Hoima, Kampala and Lira in Uganda.

Who won the last AFCON?

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in the latest AFCON final on January 18, as Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal in a chaotic contest guided them to their second continental title.

But in March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made the extraordinary move to strip Senegal of their crown and award it to Morocco.

The controversial decision came after a review of an incident at the end of normal time in the final, which saw most of the Senegalese team temporarily leave the field to protest an added-time penalty awarded to Morocco, which was missed after a lengthy delay.

Senegal have appealed against CAF’s decision, and the appeal will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on October 8.

Salah, Diaz and Lookman: The top players in AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Two-time African Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah, who now plays club football for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, stars in record seven-time African champions Egypt’s squad.

Fans should also watch out for Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz and teen midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi in the Morocco squad, led by new coach Mohamed Ouahbi, as well as Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze in the Nigerian side.

Elsewhere, Ghana are strengthened by the return of their attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who missed the FIFA World Cup 2026 during a seven-month injury absence, while Senegal’s midfield features several talents such as Ibrahim Mbaye and Iliman Ndiaye.

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Will Mane and Hakimi play in the AFCON qualifiers?

Morocco will be without their key player and captain Achraf Hakimi for the opening two matches as he serves a two-match suspension, alongside Ismael Saibari, who is banned for three games, for unsporting behaviour during the shambolic AFCON final in January.

Senegal will be without Sadio Mane, two-time African Footballer of the Year, as the Al-Nassr player sits out the match against Mozambique with what newly-appointed coach Patrick Vieira described as a “physical issue”.

Which other key players will miss the AFCON qualifiers?

Nigeria’s star striker Victor Osimhen will miss the opening qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau as he continues his recovery from a muscle problem. One of Africa’s finest forwards, Osimhen picked up the injury while playing for his Turkish club Galatasaray.

Naby Keita is among the several established names excluded from the Guinea squad, while Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri and Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo are both out with injuries.

Gabon will be without former captain and all-time top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who quit international duty, saying he felt “humiliated” by his exclusion and subsequent reinstatement after the AFCON in Morocco in January.

Many other players also called time on their international careers this year. This includes Riyad Mahrez, who guided Algeria to the AFCON 2019 title; Edouard Mendy, Senegal’s first-choice goalkeeper during their AFCON 2021 triumph; and Ghana’s Spanish-born forward Inaki Williams.

How to watch and follow AFCON 2027 qualifying matches?

Fans can catch all the action from the AFCON 2027 qualifiers on the following broadcasters or streaming platforms:

North Africa and Middle East: beIN SPORTS

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

East Africa: Azam TV, TBC Tanzania, KBC Kenya

South Africa: SABC Sport

Francophone Africa: Canal+

The complete list of global broadcasters is here.

Al Jazeera Sport will also bring you live coverage of select matches.