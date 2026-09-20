Mohamed Salah scored three goals and created the fourth as the Turkish champions were defeated 4-0 by Trabzonspor.

Mohamed ‌‌‌‌Salah scored a hat-trick and provided an assist as Trabzonspor thrashed defending champions Galatasaray 4-0 at home, handing the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Istanbul side their first defeat of the Turkish Super Lig season.

Salah opened the ⁠⁠⁠⁠scoring in the fourth minute on Saturday, running through from midfield and finishing calmly, before turning provider to set up Noah Saviolo, who struck from ‌‌‌‌inside the penalty area in the 39th minute.

Salah added a third in the 44th minute with a clinical finish from a Franculino Dju assist, sending the team he joined last month into the break three goals ⁠⁠⁠⁠up.

He completed his hat-trick ⁠⁠⁠⁠in the 80th minute, running more than half the length of the pitch unchallenged to score with a trademark ⁠⁠⁠⁠side-foot finish.

The Egyptian icon has scored seven goals in six appearances in the league this season, with two assists to his name as well.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk was sent to the stands in ⁠⁠⁠⁠the 71st minute, while ⁠⁠⁠⁠Lesley Ugochukwu was shown a red card in the 87th minute.

German coach Thomas Reis took charge of Trabzonspor this week ‌‌‌‌following the departure of Fatih Tekke earlier this month.

Trabzonspor are fifth in the table with ‌‌‌‌10 ‌‌‌‌points from six games, three points behind leaders Galatasaray.